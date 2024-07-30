Spurs Starter, Tuesday, July 30, 2024: Victor Wembanyama 'Connected' to City of San Antonio
Ever since arriving to San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama has won over the hearts of its inhabitants.
RIght from the tarmac, the 20-year-old star was gifted with breakfast tacos and showered with cheers. He was the next face of the San Antonio Spurs, so it made sense that he was to be fan favorite.
His personality lent itself to that, but his play on the court only solidified it. But as much as the fans love watching him, he's enjoyed being with the Spurs.
“I really fe(el) connected to the city," he said of playing in San Antonio. "I already had a feeling, even before the lottery, that that’s where I would end up. That’s where I wanted to go.”
Call it fate, but there were a lot of parallels connecting the Frenchman to the Silver & Black. As the No. 1 overall pick, he was following the path of the other two big men to be taken tops by the Spurs, and his French heritage aligned with the love that San Antonio already had for the country because of Tony Parker and Boris Diaw.
That made connecting with the community easy. And as the Spurs continue to improve around Wembanyama, it's likely to stay that way. The next step is for it to turn into wins.
“The fact that it’s San Antonio makes things a lot easier," Wembanyama said. "The enthusiasm is incredible. Everyone is a fan. So actually, they really elevate their players and lift them up.
They truly have a love for the franchise. Which makes this place really comfortable."
HARRISON INGRAM READY TO 'ACHIEVE DREAMS' WITH SPURS
After showing flashes of NBA potential at 2K25 Summer League, the San Antonio Spurs have signed Harrison Ingram to the team’s final two-way contract, rounding out their roster prior to training camp.
DID SPURS APPROACH THIS OFFSEASON CORRECTLY?
There were several options available to the San Antonio Spurs when it came to offseason improvements, and they tested the waters in all of them. While none of the moves are league-altering, they are in line with their overall vision.
TEAM JAPAN WILL HAVE HANDS FULL WEMBANYAMA, GOBERT, FRANCE
Team Japan will be pressed to beat the defensive tandem that Team France possesses with Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. This game could be a blowout early.
There are 86 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule has yet to be released, but the entire preseason schedule — also still a ways away — has.
There, the team will get its first chance to hit the floor with a complete roster. Also of note, Victor Wembanyama and Team France are competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for both sets of games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff at 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Team France Olympic Slate
July 27: France vs. Brazil (W 78-66)
July 30: France vs. Japan (Tipoff at 10:15 a.m.)
Aug. 2: France vs. Germany (Tipoff at 2 p.m.)
