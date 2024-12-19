Inside The Wizards

Hornets vs. Wizards Preview: Can The Losing Streak End?

The Washington Wizards are set to host the Charlotte Hornets.

Mar 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Vasa Micic (22) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
/ Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back after a three-day rest to take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Southeast Division matchup.

The two teams are in the lottery for the Eastern Conference standings, but they could use tonight's game as a chance to build some momentum.

The Wizards are coming into tonight's game as losers of three straight following their upset victory against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets that snapped a franchise-worst 16-game losing streak on Dec. 7. Since then, they have lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, three of the best teams in the NBA.

As for the Hornets, they started off 6-9 but have since lost 10 of their last 11 games. Most of those contests came without star point guard LaMelo Ball, but he is back in the lineup ready to make some of those games back up.

The game should be a competitive one between two rivals that has the chance to be one of the closer games that the Wizards have played as of late.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Hornets vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Thursday, December 19 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Hornets vs. Wizards Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

  • SG Brandon Miller (QUESTIONABLE - leg)

Washington Wizards

  • PF Kyshawn George (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • SG Corey Kispert (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - rib)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

Hornets vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • PG LaMelo Ball
  • SG Brandon Miller
  • SF Josh Green
  • PF Miles Bridges
  • C Mark Williams

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

