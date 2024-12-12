Travis Hunter Gives Honest Assessment About Playing With Patriots, Drake Maye
Colorado Buffaloes star and Heisman Trophy finalist Travis Hunter will be a high pick in April's NFL draft, and there's certainly a possibility that he could end up in New England as a member of the Patriots.
While playing video games on a live stream this week, a commenter asked Hunter about the potential of him joining Maye in New England, and his response was clear.
"Trav and Drake Maye? That'd be tough!" Hunter said, seemingly approving of the possibility.
Hunter is being evaluated as a cornerback at the NFL level, but has expressed an interest in playing both sides of the football as a professional much like he has at Colorado (WR/CB) which made him a Heisman candidate.
Hunter will be highly sought after, and New England would certainly be in the mix. Perhaps he'll play some receiver in the NFL and link up with Maye for a formidable duo next season and beyond.