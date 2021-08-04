Analyzing the Bengals' Struggles on Offense With Proper Context
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has struggled for most of training camp.
Joe Burrow doesn't look comfortable. The offensive line lost much more than than they won on Tuesday in their first practice in full pads.
Can you hear that? It's the growing sound of analysts, fans, podcasters across the country saying Burrow needs more protection.
Those people are right, but Tuesday's struggles had more to do with injuries and the failure to add proven pieces in free agency.
Jonah Williams lined up at left tackle. Outside of that, Burrow was playing behind four potential backups. Starting right tackle Riley Reiff didn't practice after getting dinged up at the end of Monday's practice.
Trey Hopkins isn't lining up at center during team drills as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. The Bengals did get second-round pick Jackson Carman some reps at right guard, but he could ultimately start the season on the bench behind Xavier Su'a-Filo and Quinton Spain.
Is it really shocking that Burrow struggled behind a line that consisted of (from left to right) Williams, Michael Jordan, Billy Price, Carman and D'Ante Smith? That would be a challenge, even if he wasn't coming back from a devastating knee injury.
For more on the Bengals, including the latest news from training camp, subscribe to our YouTube Channel
The Bengals should go out and sign a veteran offensive lineman. Maybe it's Rick Wagner or Russell Okung. They could go after Austin Reiter, who worked out for them last week.
The Penei Sewell versus Ja'Marr Chase debate is never going to end unless they add another competent lineman in free agency that can adequately protect Burrow.
The memes are already being shared on social media.
The Bengals picked Chase because they believe he can be a game-changing player on offense.
Their early struggles have nothing to do with taking Chase over Sewell. This organization had their sights set on the 21-year-old playmaker for months. The problem is they didn't add enough depth in the trenches in free agency.
Hakeem Adeniji (torn pectoral) got injured while training, Reiff was out and suddenly a fourth-round rookie was lining up at right tackle.
The Bengals should've signed another tackle the moment they found out Adeniji was expected to miss significant time. Couple his injury with Reiff being sidelined and Fred Johnson (quad) getting dinged up and the same issues that have plagued this team for years are popping up again.
Injuries happen. They can't hope Reiff plays all 17 games. They can't bank on Adeniji's return. They need another piece.
The Bengals should address their offensive line now with a veteran that can play at a competent level. They have the cap space to do it. There's no reason why they shouldn't make a run at a proven commodity after multiple injuries have begun to torpedo their plan in the trenches.
Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Vonn Bell Praises Bengals' Defense, Likes What He's Seen From Ja'Marr Chase
Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase Deep Downfield
Mike Hilton Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Jessie Bates
Camp Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Continues to Struggle
Watch Practice Highlights of Jessie Bates, Ja'Marr Chase and More
Trae Waynes, Fred Johnson Dealing With Injuries
Ja'Marr Chase Impressing Coaches and Teammates With His Football Intelligence
Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"
A.J. Green Off to an Impressive Start for the Arizona Cardinals
Watch: Video Breakdown from Bengals Training Camp
Watch Highlights from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp
Veteran Offensive Linemen Have Early Training Camp Lead in Battle for Starting Job
Watch Highlights from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp
Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special
Jessie Bates "Super Eager" to Agree to Contract Extension With Bengals
Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games
Zero Dark Thirty: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media For Duration of Training Camp
Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice
Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?
The Bengals Should Be Interested in Disgruntled Cornerback Xavien Howard
Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"
A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule
Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure
Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch
Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow
Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"
DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and Joe Burrow Get Good News
Joe Burrow Expected to be Ready for First Training Camp Practice
Bengals Extend Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard Before Training Camp
The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center
Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams
Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center
Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class
Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know
Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes
Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'
Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season
Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals
Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals