Cincinnati Bengals 53-Man Roster Prediction Ahead of Final Cuts

They have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster to 53 players.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals already made one trade and more could be coming with cutdown day looming.

All 32 NFL teams have to trip their roster to just 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. That means the Bengals will part ways with more than a third of their 80-man roster.

If they place Joseph Ossai on injured reserve before the deadline, it would free up a roster spot for someone else, but it would also end his season. If they carry him or any other player on the 53-man roster, then it leaves the door open for that player to play again this season.

Hakeem Adeniji and Ossai are two injured players that could fall in that category.

The Bengals will likely add from other rosters between now and Wednesday afternoon, but here's our current 53-man roster projection:

Quarterbacks: Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen (2)

Analysis: The Bengals were never keeping three quarterbacks. This might be the easiest decision the staff has to make.

Running Backs: Joe Mixon, Semaje Perine, Chris Evans (3)

Analysis: Cincinnati decides to stick with three running backs. Evans had a great camp and can spell Mixon in third down if needed. Perine is a perfect bruising back that can compliment the rest of the room. Jacques Patrick and Trayveon Williams could end up on the practice squad if they aren't scooped up by another team.

Wide Receivers: Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Auden Tate, Mike Thomas, Trenton Irwin (6)

Analysis: Irwin made play after play in training camp and the preseason. He gets the nod over Trent Taylor and Stanley Morgan—both guys are practice squad candidates.

Tight Ends: C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample, Thaddeus Moss (3)

Analysis: Keeping four tight ends seems unlikely. Moss is a competent special teamer and a better pass catcher than Mason Schreck. Look for Mitch Wilcox to end up on the practice squad.

Offensive Line: Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Riley Reiff, Hakeem Adeniji, D'Ante Smith, Jackson Carman, Michael Jordan, Fred Johnson (10)

Analysis: The Bengals have a hole at center with Billy Price no longer in town. Look for them to add a backup in the near future. They could keep Trey Hill, but signing a proven veteran seems more likely, especially since the Bengals believe the Georgia product can become a competent guard in the NFL.

Defensive End: Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Cam Sample, Khalid Kareem, Darius Hodge (5)

Analysis: Kareem may have suffered an injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, but he's a roster lock, assuming it isn't a season-ending issue and we have no reason to believe that's the case. Hubbard, Hendrickson and Sample are no-brainers. Hodge edges out Noah Spence for the final edge spot on the roster.

Defensive Tackle: DJ Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Tyler Shelvin, Josh Tupou, Mike Daniels, B.J. Hill (6)

Analysis: Some may question the Bengals' decision to keep six defensive tackles, but after what happened last season injury wise, it would be hard to blame them for adding as much depth to the roster as possible.

Hill was acquired in the Billy Price trade. Look for him to play alongside Reader and Ogunjobi on a regular basis. Tupou has shown plenty of potential and the Bengals aren't cutting Shelvin. They could try to move Daniels in a trade, but if a deal doesn't come together I think they'll find a way to start the season with six defensive tackles, which might not be a bad idea in Lou Anarumo's 3-4 scheme.

Linebacker: Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Germaine Pratt, Jordan Evans, Markus Bailey (5)

Analysis: This is a young, unproven position group, but these five are clearly the best linebackers in the room. This appears to be one of the easier position groups to predict.

Cornerback: Trae Waynes, Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Darius Phillips, Jalen Davis (6)

Analysis: Davis played his way onto the roster with a stellar preseason and training camp. Will Waynes go on injured reserve with his hamstring injury? If so, the Bengals could bring back one of the guys they release after Waynes makes the roster and is placed in IR.

Safety: Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Ricardo Allen, Brandon Wilson (4)

Analysis: Much like linebacker, these four have been locked in for most of camp. Look for Bates, Bell and Allen to be on the field together at times this season.

Punter: Kevin Huber (1)

Analysis: The savvy vet continues to handle the punting duties.

Long Snapper: Clark Harris (1)

Analysis: Similar situation to Huber. Consistency is key.

Kicker: Evan McPherson (1)

Analysis: 'Money Mick' had a great preseason. He has the potential to become one of the best kickers in the NFL.

Key Cuts That Could Return to Practice Squad: Jacques Patrick, Trayveon Williams, Stanley Morgan, Austin Seibert, Trenton Irwin, Noah Spence, Kyle Shurmur, Isaiah Prince, Trey Hill, Joe Bachie, Pooka Williams, Drue Chrisman, Winston Rose, Mitchell Wilcox and Mason Schreck.

