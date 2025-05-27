ESPN Names Bengals Coach Al Golden Among 10 Names to Know This NFL Season
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Ben Solak dropped 100 takes on Monday with 100 days to go until the 2025 NFL season and Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden was one of his names to know.
Cincinnati is relying on Golden to do a ton of heavy lifting for defensive improvement this coming season.
"Imagine last season's Bengals with a league-average defense," Solak wrote. "That's not just a playoff team. That's a team that could have beaten the Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, or any other AFC contender in any playoff environment. The Bengals' defensive depth chart remains a substantial impediment to their ascension to league average—but outgoing coordinator Lou Anarumo ran a system renowned for its complexity and need for quality communication, something that many young defenders in Cincinnati struggled to grasp.
"Could Golden, who just worked with young players for three years at Notre Dame, offer a quick boost to early draft picks like Dax Hill or Myles Murphy by simplifying their roles? I'm not betting on a big leap in the Bengals' defense, but it is at least in the cards."
Golden could be the skeleton key for a Super Bowl run this coming season, or bear the brunt of the blame for continued flailing defense.
We know what Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense are going to bring to the table, and they'll be right in the mix of NFL contention if Golden can live up to his billing and get Cincinnati back to respectable defense for the first time since their 2022 AFC Championship game run.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat
'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
NFL Insider: Trey Hendrickson 'A Lot More Easy' To Trade If Bengals Pick Edge Rusher in First Round
Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations
Private Visit, 1-Word Answer From Bengals’ Duke Tobin Point to Team’s Interest in Switching All-American to Guard
PFF Lays Out Trade Cincinnati Bengals Should Make During 2025 NFL Draft
A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal
'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast