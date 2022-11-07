Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Dominant Win Over Carolina Panthers

What a game from Joe Mixon. He ran strong, with burst, was breaking tackles, and punishing the defense. He ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 58 yards and another score. The five combined touchdowns is a Bengals franchise record. He did most of his damage in the first half where he scored four touchdowns.

At halftime, the score was 35-to-0 so he didn't play much in the second half. The 208 combined yardage is the most yards that Mixon has ever had in a game. His previous high was 186 against the Browns. Obviously, the five touchdowns are also a career-high for Mixon.

His 7-yards per carry is the second most that he has ever had in a game. Considering the efficiency, volume, and receiving work, this is clearly the best game of Mixon’s career. He added 0.51 EPA per play on the ground and 1.24 EPA per play through the air as well. The NFL’s best run game, the Cleveland Browns, averages about 0.1 EPA per play. Mixon today was about 5 times as effective as the Browns rushing attack. Since the schematic change in the run game against Baltimore, Joe Mixon is above 5 yards per carry. The run game is once again effective and it could not come at a better time with Ja'Marr Chase sidelined with a hip injury.

Tee Higgins Isolation

Other than a spectacular 41-yard touchdown catch, the Bengals only got eight yards out of Tee Higgins against the Browns last week. He was more effectively utilized against the Panthers.

Higgins caught seven passes for 60 yards almost entirely in the first half of this game. He was pulled after the first drive of the third quarter. Considering the small amount of time on the field, this was a very good game for the third-year wide receiver. The way the Bengals used him in this game was through isolation concepts. Higgins would start on the outside and then break either back or to the outside after pushing vertically.

The Panthers do not run much Cover 2, preferring quarters or Cover 3 as a defense. In both of these coverages, the cornerback against Higgins is going to essentially be one-on-one with him. The Bengals used that to their advantage and repeatedly attacked the outside with him. Higgins brought down all but one of his targets for an efficient and effective game. The utilization of Higgins will be key in the games moving forward without Chase.