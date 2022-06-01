CINCINNATI — Losing C.J. Uzomah in free agency was arguably the biggest loss of the offseason for a Bengals team that added key pieces on offense.

Uzomah signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets in March. The Bengals quickly pivoted and signed tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

The former first round pick thought Cincinnati was a great fit after spending the past two seasons in Atlanta. He's still happy about the decision a few months later.

"I made the right choice," Hurst said on Tuesday. "We all know what 9 (Joe Burrow) is capable of. He's incredible."

Hurst has shown plenty of burst during offseason workouts. He's clearly the most athletic tight end on the roster. He should be able to make a difference in an offense that has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon.

After being the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hurst struggled to catch on in Baltimore and Atlanta.

Mark Andrews emerged for the Ravens early on and the Falcons took Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick last offseason. Hurst feels like Cincinnati is a perfect fit.

Related: Watch Highlights From Tuesday's Practice

"I think this staff finally understands what I'm capable of," Hurst said. "It's taken five years, unfortunately. I think God put me in Cincinnati for a reason. I'm just gonna do my job, buckle down, learn this playbook and just work my ass off. That's all I can do."

Hurst had a career best 56 receptions for 571 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. The Bengals are hoping he can top those numbers this season.

"We have high expectations for him," Zac Taylor said. "He’s a smart guy to begin with, who’s been in now three different systems so it makes sense to him. He’s done these concepts before. He understands why we’re doing some of these things. I think he’s done a really nice job so far."

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022

Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTAs and Training Camp

Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary



No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok