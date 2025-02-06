All Bengals

'I Don't Think There's Anybody In The League Playing Better Football' - Joe Burrow Discusses Major Award Hopes

Cincinnati crumbled around him throughout the season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field for the Bengals home opener against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium Sunday, September 8, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field for the Bengals home opener against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium Sunday, September 8, 2024. / Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow knows he's likely not going to win NFL MVP or Offensive Player of the Year tonight, but he still thinks he played as well as anyone in the NFL this season.

He discussed the topic with Adam Schein on Sirius XM Thursday.

"I would be pretty pumped if I won any of them," Burrow said about the big honors after Schein told him he did not vote him at the top of his ballots. "I don't anticipate winning any of them. Like you said, usually you have to have a lot of team success to be considered for some of those awards I don't think there's anybody in the league playing better football than I was this year, but you know that's not all that goes into it so I don't blame you."

Burrow led the league in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (4,918), all while ranking first in Ben Baldwin's blended quarterback efficiency metric.

He had a stellar season that almost always leads to MVPs historically, but his defense and special teams let him down mightily. The chances of him winning Comeback Player of the Year are much better. Burrow is a -250 consensus betting favorite to snag his second CPOY title tonight.

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

