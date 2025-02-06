'I Don't Think There's Anybody In The League Playing Better Football' - Joe Burrow Discusses Major Award Hopes
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow knows he's likely not going to win NFL MVP or Offensive Player of the Year tonight, but he still thinks he played as well as anyone in the NFL this season.
He discussed the topic with Adam Schein on Sirius XM Thursday.
"I would be pretty pumped if I won any of them," Burrow said about the big honors after Schein told him he did not vote him at the top of his ballots. "I don't anticipate winning any of them. Like you said, usually you have to have a lot of team success to be considered for some of those awards I don't think there's anybody in the league playing better football than I was this year, but you know that's not all that goes into it so I don't blame you."
Burrow led the league in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (4,918), all while ranking first in Ben Baldwin's blended quarterback efficiency metric.
He had a stellar season that almost always leads to MVPs historically, but his defense and special teams let him down mightily. The chances of him winning Comeback Player of the Year are much better. Burrow is a -250 consensus betting favorite to snag his second CPOY title tonight.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Nominated For FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year Award
NFL Insider Dan Graziano Comments on Tee Higgins 'Long Shot' Future With Bengals
Bengals Legend Chimes in on Zac Taylor's Future: 'Now It Starts to Fall Back on You'
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Move on From Two More Coaches, Making Major Changes to Staff
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast