'I've Never Had A Year Like This' - Joe Burrow Gives Extensive Answer on 2024 Frustrations
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had polar opposite seasons depending on what side of the ball you're judging and Joe Burrow dove into that dichotomy on the latest episode on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast.
Cincinnati went 9-8 with a defense that allowed 25.5 points per game (tied for 25th in the NFL).
"Yeah, I would say it's tough to describe because you're in it as a team, so everybody's down in the dumps in the locker room," the quarterback said on the show. "It's not like, 'Oh, we're the offense. We scored 30, but we lost.' Nobody's happy about that. And there were definitely games that the offense could have closed it out, in which we didn't. But like I said, I felt like I had my best year as a pro, and so I was happy about that week in and week out, but it was pretty frustrating.
"I've never had a year like this, so it was mentally taxing and challenging to continue to stay disciplined and consistent week in and week out, day in and day out. But you know, at some point, you just realize that this is your job, and that's what you do and if I'm going to continue to play as good as I want to, then I'm going to have to keep doing these things, daily to put myself in the best position to succeed."
Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43), but it wasn't enough to overcome that defense and a special teams unit that only hit 75.8% of its field goals (28th among NFL teams).
Both of those outfits have to complement their quarterback better in 2025.
