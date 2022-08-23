Skip to main content

Report: Jessie Bates Arrives at Bengals' Facility, Expected to Sign Franchise Tag

The All-Pro level safety is ready to begin preparing for the 2022 season with his teammates.

CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates is back.

The star safety arrived at the Bengals facility on Tuesday morning and is expected to sign his franchise tag to play for Cincinnati in the 2022 season according to Kelsey Conway. 

Bates will make nearly $13 million this season on the tag and should give the Bengals a dynamic secondary along with Chidobe Awuzie, Dax Hill, and Vonn Bell. 

The Bengals and Bates were at odds over a contract extension across the last two offseasons, but things never seemed to get very frosty after the two sides were unable to agree to a long-term deal on July 15.

Bates did threaten to sit out the whole season if a deal wasn't reached, but no one really expected him to pass up an eight-figure payday for one season. Now, the Bengals are one step closer to having their full roster ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Jackson Carman, Cordell Volson,
GM Report

Solomon Wilcots Weighs in on Bengals' Left Guard Competition

By James Rapien
Aug 7, 2022; Cincinnati OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) runs drills during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Solomon Wilcots Talks Dax Hill, Cordell Volson, Jessie Bates And More

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jack Sorenson (14) keeps an eye on the ball as he participates in drills during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0050
GM Report

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Preseason Game Against Giants

By James Rapien
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston (44) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clay Johnston Wasn't Happy After Bengals' Loss to Giants: 'I Really Don't Even Care' About 20 Tackle Performance

By James Rapien
Cordell Volson, Frank Pollack
AllBengals Insiders+

Cordell Volson Receives Praise Following Performance Against Giants

By James Rapien
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the passer as New York Giants guard Jamil Douglas (77) blocks during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Thaddeus Moss Not Expected Receive Discipline From NFL Following Controversial Hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux

By James Rapien
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Star Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL Top 100

By James Rapien
Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 12.24.33 AM
News

Watch: Cordell Volson Discusses Performance Follow Bengals' Loss to Giants

By James Rapien