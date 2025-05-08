Look: Ted Karras And Sam Hubbard Team Up For New Cincy Hat Charitable Collaboration
CINCINNATI — A pair of past and present Bengals are teaming up to help out the Cincinnati community. Ted Karras and Sam Hubbard joined forces with their Cincy Hat organization and the Sam Hubbard Foundation to create a hat designed by Hubbard.
The Cincinnati Kid hat is available now, and all proceeds from the hats benefit The Sam Hubbard Foundation. Hubbard has been helping fight food insecurity in the region for years, highlighted by Hubbard's Cupboard, a space in schools where students access essential items to succeed throughout the day.
The hats are available here and being sold at Hubbard's Fowling Tournament on May 15th. Hubbard and Karras are partnering up as teammates for the event.
"I knew that the first official teammate Cincy Hat Collaboration had to be Sam," Karras said about the project. "Not only is he a good friend, but the impact that The Sam Hubbard Foundation is making in our city is pretty incredible. The Cincy Hat Foundation is honored to be a conduit for his mission as he furthers his Hubbard's Cupboard initiative right here in Cincinnati."
Hubbard is pumped to add this partnership as he focuses even more on the foundation in retirement.
The former defensive end hung up his cleats in March.
"I'm just so excited about this partnership and the potential for it to expand and make an even greater impact in the future," Hubbard said. "Ted and I are great friends. I have so much admiration and respect for The Cincy Hat and their mission. I think that teaming up to support their vision alongside our Hubbard's Cupboard program at The Sam Hubbard Foundation can make a long-lasting contribution in our community."
Check out photos of the new Cincy Hat offering below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Shemar Stewart's Father Shares Special Message With Him on Draft Night
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
NFL Insider: Trey Hendrickson 'A Lot More Easy' To Trade If Bengals Pick Edge Rusher in First Round
Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations
Private Visit, 1-Word Answer From Bengals’ Duke Tobin Point to Team’s Interest in Switching All-American to Guard
PFF Lays Out Trade Cincinnati Bengals Should Make During 2025 NFL Draft
A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal
'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals
Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?
Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell May be Perfect Fit in New-Look Cincinnati Bengals' Defense
North Dakota State Lineman Grey Zabel Official Contender to be Bengals First Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Where Do All the Good Guards Come From, and Do the Bengals Need to Find One To Return to Postseason?
Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month
Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices
Mock Draft 1.0: Cincinnati Bengals Add Instant Impact Players, Bolster Key Weaknesses
Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast