'Matches Up Well' - Daniel Jeremiah Praises Jihaad Campbell's Fit in AFC North
CINCINNATI — NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah held his annual pre-draft media call this week and noted Jihaad Campbell's fit with Cincinnati. Our own James Rapien took the Alabama linebacker at Pick 17 in the latest On SI Mock Draft.
He could be a strong option as the consensus clear best linebacker on the board. The 6-3, 235-pound playmaker is ranked 19th overall.
"Yeah, to me it's all defensive draft," Jeremiah noted to the media. "You have to go on that side of the ball heavy, heavy, heavy. I would be shocked if they don't do that. Jihaad Campbell, I love. He's physically beat up coming into the process, so you have to have your medical group be comfortable there that he's going to be fine and once we get to the season. To me he's dynamic. He's versatile off the ball and on the ball. Big-time speed. For a team that's going to be playing against Baltimore and trying to climb that mountain every year, I think he matches up well with them, when you think about somebody who can come downhill and get Derrick Henry on the ground.
"You could spy him against Lamar. And he can close down and try and suck him up on the perimeter. And then if you want to, you can let him rush off the edge. So he can do a lot of different things. I think he would be a heck of a pick there if he were to get to pick No. 17. In terms of safeties on day two, a couple of interesting guys. Kevin Winston from Penn State I like. I think there's value because he missed time with only playing two games this year, but you get a nice package of height, weight, and speed. He's aggressive. He's good versus the run. You go back to the '23 tape, there's a lot to like about him. That would be one."
Cincinnati could use help at just about every level of the defense and adding Campbell could be a good start toward checking those boxes.
Meanwhile, Winston is ranked 78th on the consensus big board and could be around for the Bengals at Pick 81.
The team has not selected a first-round linebacker since Keith Rivers in 2008.
