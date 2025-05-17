Pro Football Focus Picks Bengals Player Demetrius Knight Jr. as Best Position Fit From 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals may have a glove-like fit when it comes to linebacker Demtrius Knight Jr. Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema thinks he's the best fit in the draft among any team selection at linebacker last month.
Cincinnati took the veteran thumper with the 49th pick.
"Logan Wilson recorded a 72.4 PFF overall grade at middle linebacker in 2024, while Akeem Davis-Gaither recorded a 59.0 mark and Germaine Pratt recorded a 60.6 mark," Sikkema wrote. "Davis-Gaither is now in Arizona, but Pratt remains. The Bengals would still likely want better from their LB2 next to Wilson. Knight earned an 82.5 PFF overall grade at South Carolina in 2024, with an 85.4 PFF run-defense grade. His landing spot hints at playing time and needed impact early on."
Knight is a strong candidate to start from the beginning of the season and work into that top line with Logan Wilson.
The 24-year-old athletic weapon may have to play far more than the 572 snaps he logged last season at South Carolina.
