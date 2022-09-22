Tee Higgins Doesn't Want to Talk About Last Season, Focused on Week 3 Matchup Against Jets
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was direct and to the point when he met with the media on Wednesday.
No, they aren't happy about the 0-2 start, but they're working to get it fixed.
"It's no point in panicking," Higgins said. "We know what it is, we know what we gotta do, we just gotta go out there and do it."
The 23-year-old receiver was asked about the Bengals roller coaster 2021 campaign that ended with a run to Super Bowl LVI.
"Honestly man, I'm gonna be real with you. I don't wanna talk about last season," Higgins said bluntly. "Last season is in the past. I wanna talk about this year and what we got going on this year. We just gotta turn it around. Nobody wants to start 0-2, but we're looking forward to going 1-0 this week."
Joe Burrow told everyone to relax. Higgins was blunt during his interview. It isn't time for speeches, it's time for the reigning AFC Champions to get a win.
"You can see it in his (Burrow's) face. When he's got that look, you know it's time," Higgins said. "He doesn't gotta say much."
