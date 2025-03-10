Will Cincinnati Bengals Do Something They've Never Done to Re-Sign Joseph Ossai?
CINCINNATI — Will the Cincinnati Bengals do something they've never done?
With the fan base rightfully wondering what's going to happen with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson, another big domino could fall on Monday when the negotiating window begins at noon.
Joseph Ossai is a free agent. The soon-to-be 25-year-old could be a hot commodity on the open market.
The Bengals are hoping to re-sign him, league sources have confirmed. It's easy to see why they'd want to bring back the former third round pick.
After dealing with injuries early in his career, Ossai played in all 17 games last season. He finished with a career-high five sacks and 15 quarterback hits.
He'll turn 25 next month and appears to be an ascending player. Ossai tallied 24 tackles (four for loss), 10 quarterback hits and all five of his sacks in the Bengals' final seven games of the season.
He's been working out at Paycor Stadium this offseason.
If the Bengals are going to sign him to a long-term contract, they need to do something they've never done: Come to an agreement with David Mulugheta of Athlete's First.
Related: Three Free Agents Cincinnati Bengals Should Target This Week
Mulugheta represents Jesse Bates and they were unable to come to an agreement with him. He represented Tee Higgins, before the star receiver switched agents in November.
He also represents Ossai. And while Ossai is ascending, he isn't the star that Bates and Higgins are, which may help the Bengals' chances of signing him to a long-term contract.
The Bengals could also be waiting to trade Hendrickson until they've secured Ossai or another young defensive end in free agency. They may be targeting young, ascending pass rushers in hopes of coming to terms with two of them before trading the NFL's sack leader.
This could also go the other way in a hurry. This isn't a strong free agent class. Ossai has talent and the league views him as an ascending player. There are teams that could make him a huge offer and bet on an ascending young talent.
That's a big reason why the Bengals want to re-sign Ossai. We'll find out soon enough. He should have plenty of suitors in free agency.
Teams can come to agreements with players once the negotiating window opens on Monday at Noon ET.
