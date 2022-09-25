Skip to main content

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against New York Jets

Cincinnati is hoping to win their first game of the 2022 season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is active and will start today against the Jets. 

Collins, 29, missed practice this week, but went through a pregame workout and will play. 

Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) is inactive. Look for Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey to fill in on defense. The Bengals also activated linebacker Keandre Jones from the practice squad. 

Trayveon Williams, Drew Sample, D'ante Smith, Jackson Carman and Jay Tufele are also inactive.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) readies for the snap as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) moves in motion in the second quarter of an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2364
Gameday

Jets' D-Line 'Licking Their Chops' Ahead of Week 3 Matchup With Joe Burrow, Bengals' O-Line

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks toward the sideline during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0059
AllBengals Insiders+

Quick Predictions: Cincinnati Bengals' Offense Gets Going in Week 3 Against New York Jets

By James Rapien
Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (35) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Keandre Jones (47) chases in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Elevate Keandre Jones From Practice Squad With Germaine Pratt Unlikely to Play

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals a first down after running for a first down during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Makes Fantasy Football 'Start Em' List in Week 3

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow, Joe Flacco
AllBengals Insiders+

Key Matchups: New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals

By Nicole Zembrodt
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line come up to the line of scrimmage for a snap in the first quarter of an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2173
News

Injury Roundup: La'el Collins Trending Upward, Germaine Pratt Unlikely to Play Against Jets

By James Rapien
Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) gains yards after the catch in front of New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 3 Matchup Against New York Jets

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and center Ted Karras (64) jog between drills during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0101
News

La'el Collins Doesn't Participate in Individual Drills, But Expected to Play Against Jets

By James Rapien