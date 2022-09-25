Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Lead Jets 20-9 at Metlife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bengals lead the Jets 20-9 at halftime. Cincinnati never trailed and are 30 minutes from their first win of the 2022 season.

Here are some halftime observations:

Quick Start

Burrow led the Bengals on an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Samaje Perine.

He completed 8-of-10 passes for 95 yards on Cincinnati's opening possession. Burrow's 95 yards passing were the most on an opening drive since 2014 according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Burrow completed 14-of-25 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Boyd to the House

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd played great in the first half, finishing with three receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Boyd had the play of the half when he caught a pass over the middle, broke a tackle and ran for a 56-yard touchdown.

Tee Higgins wasn't far behind. He made multiple big plays, including a stellar 45-yard catch against Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Higgins leads the Bengals in receiving with five receptions for 93 yards.

Turnovers and Sacks

The Bengals were hoping to force more turnovers and pressure Joe Flacco on Sunday.

They sacked him twice in the first half. Logan Wilson also had an interception in the second quarter. Cincinnati's defense played well for most of the half.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They continue to protect Burrow and convert on third down. Cincinnati started 4-for-4 on third down, which was a big change from the first two weeks of the season.

The Bengals can't let Flacco get into a rhythm in the second half. Pressure will be key. If the offense can put together a few more sustained drives that end in points and the defense can make Flacco uncomfortable, then they should be able to pick up their first win of the season.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok