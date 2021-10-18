Fan Drops Phone During Uzomah's Touchdown Celebration, Mixon Saves the Day

    • October 18, 2021
    Fan Drops Phone During C.J. Uzomah's Touchdown Celebration, Joe Mixon Saves the Day

    Cincinnati had plenty to celebrate on Sunday in Detroit.
    Author:

    DETROIT — The Bengals beat the Lions 34-11 on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati's offense dominated in the second half, scoring 24 points and dismantling Detroit. 

    Joe Burrow had three touchdown passes: one to Chris Evans, one to Joe Mixon and one to C.J. Uzomah. 

    Uzomah's touchdown put the Bengals up 27-0 and gave the Bengals enough breathing room to take most of the first team offense out of the game. 

    During his celebration, Uzomah accidentally knocked a cell phone out of a fans hands. He didn't realize it happened, but Mixon saved the day by picking it up and returning it to the owner. Of course he posed for the camera before giving the phone back. 

    Watch the clip below. 

    -----

