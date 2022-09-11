Skip to main content

Halftime Observations: Bengals Trail Steelers 17-6 After Ugly, Turnover-Filled First Half

Cincinnati never led in the first half.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Steelers 17-6 at halftime of Sunday's season opener at Paycor Stadium. 

Joe Burrow struggled, the offense couldn't move the ball consistently and the defense didn't force any turnovers. 

Here are some halftime observations.

Turnovers

Burrow completed 11-of-17 passes for 109 yards and three interceptions in the first half. He also was hit while he was throwing and fumbled. 

Two of the four takeaways occurred at the line of scrimmage. 

If the Bengals are going to beat the Steelers, they have to take care of the ball for the rest of the game. Pittsburgh scored 17 points off of the turnovers, including Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick-six in the first quarter.

Cincinnati's four first half turnovers ties the most they had in a single game in 2021. 

Mixon Flashes

Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran for 67 yards on 15 attempts, including a 31-yard run at the end of the first half. 

Higgins Hurt

Tee Higgins left the game in the second quarter after taking a hit to his helmet. 

He was ruled out after being diagnosed with a concussion. Mike Thomas replaced Higgins on offense. 

Record Breakers

Punter Kevin Huber set the record for most games played in Bengals history (208). 

The veteran didn't punt in the first half, but he was the holder on Evan McPherson's 59-yard field goal. 

It's the longest made field goal in Bengals' history. 

Those were two bright spots in an ugly first half for the home team. 

The Bengals Will Win If...

Cincinnati's offense needs to get going and they can't have any more turnovers.

The offensive line struggled and the Steelers' secondary was dominant for most of the first half. 

Burrow made some bad throws and poor decisions in the first half. He has to be perfect in the second half if the Bengals are going to dig themselves out of this hole.

The Bengals receive the kickoff to start the second half. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

La'el Collins Treats Joe Burrow, O-Linemen to Lunch Ahead of Season Opener

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Best Bets: Three Wagers to Make in Sunday's Bengals-Steelers Game

All Bengals Staff Shares Prediction for Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Bengals Film Review: Schematic Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase: "You Can't Stop Him"

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Sunday's Opener Against Steelers

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Add Three Players

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches passes from Jugs football passing machine as wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), background, assists at the conclusion of Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0033
Gameday

Tee Higgins Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion Against Steelers

By James Rapien
Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 53 yard field goal on a hold from punter Kevin Huber (10) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Evan McPherson Sets Bengals Record, Makes 59-Yard Field Goal Against Steelers

By James Rapien
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Kevin Huber Sets Bengals Record For Most Games Played

By Nicole Zembrodt
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass in the second half the AFC wild card game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Las Vegas Raiders 26-19. Las Vegas Raiders At Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Ac 210
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow's First Pass of 2022 Season is a 31-Yard Pick Six By Minkah Fitzpatrick

By James Rapien
Ja'Marr Chase
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Other Bengals Go Through Pregame Warmups

By James Rapien
Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) returns a kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Season Opener Against Steelers

By James Rapien
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lamar Jackson Turned Down Huge Offer From Ravens

By James Rapien
So much of sports is about the first and the last . Any time you can capture the first or last time something happens is an exciting moment as a sports photographer, and this season I captured Bengals rookie Ja Marr Chase s first NFL touchdown catch. After a training camp that left a lot of people concerned his transition to the professional game, Chase quickly shut down all of his detractors. ___Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) pulls in a catch on the way to his first NFL career touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Watch: Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Sunday's Season Opener Against Steelers

By James Rapien