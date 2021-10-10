Halftime Observations: Bengals Trail Packers 16-14

Cincinnati's offense struggled for most of the first half

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to have to overcome a halftime deficit for the second-straight week if they're going to improve to 4-1.

The Packers have a 16-14 lead after scoring on their final three offensive possessions of the half. Green Bay got the ball with 36 seconds remaining, but time ran out in the half.

Cincinnati's offense got off to another slow start, but Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter.

Here are some halftime observations:

Protecting Burrow

Joe Burrow was sacked three times in the first half. Cincinnati's offense got off to another slow start. They punted on their first two drives and struggled to move the ball consistently.

The Bengals also suffered an injury scare in the second quarter when Burrow took a huge hit. He was down for a few minutes, but jogged off the field and returned to the game.

Burrow found Chase for the long touchdown a few plays later. That could be the momentum this offense needs to outscore Rodgers and the Packers in the second half.

Defense Hanging Tough

The Bengals' defense forced two punts and had an interception on the Packers' first three drives of the game. Green Bay got going on their fourth drive of the game, but it's only a matter of time before Rodgers gets going.

They're doing enough to keep the Bengals in the game. The offense needs to sustain drives to keep the defense fresh in the second half.

Limited Mixon

Joe Mixon missed practiced all week with an ankle injury and he's clearly limited today, despite being active. He has nine rushing yards on two attempts.

Samaje Perine has been much more involved on offense, which includes a four-yard touchdown reception.

Rookie Chris Evans has also been on the field more snaps with Mixon out.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They find a way to get pressure on Rodgers. They were getting some pressure early in the game, but the Packers started moving the pocket and their offense took off.

They also have to find a way to get going on offense. The Burrow to Chase touchdown was fun, but they haven't sustained any drives in the first half.

That has to change in the final 30 minutes. The Bengals get the ball to start the second half.

