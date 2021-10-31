Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Joe Burrow Goes Off Script, Finds Tyler Boyd for 10-Yard Touchdown

    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has topped the 30-point mark in three-straight games. Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 10-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-6 to give the Bengals a 31-20 lead over the Jets. Watch the play below.

