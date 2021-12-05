Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws Dime to Tee Higgins for 29-Yard Touchdown

    Cincinnati is trailing by three scores.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting crushed by the Chargers, but Joe Burrow threw a beautiful ball to Tee Higgins for a 29-yard touchdown. 

    Cincinnati trails Los Angeles 24-6 with 7:39 remaining. Watch the play below.

