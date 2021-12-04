Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers: Keys to Victory

The Bengals begin a crucial stretch of the season during this holiday month on Sunday against the Chargers. If they continue to string wins together they’ll be competing in the postseason, but if they go on a losing skid, they’ll be watching the playoffs from their couches for the sixth-straight season.

A postseason berth would do wonders for Zac Taylor’s job security as he glides through his third year at the helm in Cincinnati after two brutal years full of losing and controversy.

Winning the division title this year would pull Taylor’s name completely out of the national hot seat conversation, which would be a first in his head coaching career.

The Bengals are playing four of their last six games at home, which should benefit them, and it starts on Sunday with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Put the Ball in Mixon’s Hands

This might be the most obvious key I’ve written this year: feed the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The Chargers are down in the darkest corner of the league’s basement when it comes to stopping the run. They rank dead last and are giving up an average of 145 rush yards per game. I don’t see any valid reason why Joe Mixon wouldn’t get the chance to torch this defense.

Last week I mentioned the need for Mixon to get at least 20 touches against the Steelers, and Taylor was generous with Mixon’s involvement. The skilled running back had 28 carries in Week 12, yielding 165 rush yards and two touchdowns.

Mixon has scored in each of Cincinnati’s last eight games, and has rushed for over 120 yards in each of the last two wins. I would expect the Chargers to be hyper focused on stopping his attack, but I think Mixon, Frank Pollack, and Taylor will be ready for that and should be able to establish the ground game.

Related: All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Week 13 Against Chargers

Slow Down Austin Ekeler

The Chargers will rely heavily on Austin Ekeler to be productive this week. Ekeler has been a multifaceted machine and he is extremely dangerous because offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is able to utilize him in many different ways. He's rushed for 600+ yards and seven touchdowns this season, but he’s also been a consistent pass option for Justin Herbert.

Ekeler has seven touchdown receptions this season. The Bengals have been exceptional against the run this year, ranking 5th in the NFL, but they must have an answer for him as I expect him to be a giant part of their game plan with the focus on generating explosive plays.

"I know they are going to play me in man on third down, so I have to get open,” Ekeler said this week. “Let's not just get open, but make some type of explosive action out of this, as well. That's what it's going to come down to: How many plays can we make and how many explosive plays can we make out of those plays?"

If Herbert plays well and limits his mistakes, we could see a shootout at Paul Brown Stadium between him and Joe Burrow.

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Show No Mercy Converting on Third Down

Last week the Broncos were 8-11 on third down, and the Chargers had to go back and figure out how they allowed that to happen. The Bengals can exploit their inability to be consistent in this area. Blown assignments have contributed to the Chargers’ lack of efficient third down defense.

Los Angeles ranks near the bottom of the league (29th) in points allowed, giving up an average of over 26 points per game to their opponents. With an offense like Cincinnati’s they should be able to move the ball and execute in the red zone all day long.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Week 13 Game Against Chargers

NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

Hakeem Adeniji Decision Appears to be Paying Off For Bengals

Look: Joe Burrow, 10 Other Bengals to Wear Custom Cleats on Sunday

Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend



Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook