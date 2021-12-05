Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Watch: Joe Mixon Scores TD, Bengals' Rally Against Chargers Continues

    CINCINNATI — Star running back Joe Mixon scored a 7-yard touchdown and the Bengals' rally continues. They trailed the Chargers 24-0, but they've scored 22-straight points. Cincinnati didn't get the two-point conversation. They trail 24-22 with 7:10 left in the third quarter.

    Watch Mixon's touchdown below. He's scored in 9-straight games. 

