Look: Myles Garrett Wears Cape With Names of Every QB He's Sacked, Including Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett decorated his yard for Halloween with grave stones of quarterbacks that he's sacked over the years.
He doubled down on Sunday morning when he showed up to First Energy Stadium in Cleveland dressed like the Grim Reaper. Garrett had the names of every quarterback he's sacked on the back of his cape, including Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Ben Roethlisberger.
Garrett faces Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Sunday. The Bengals host the Browns at Paul Brown Stadium next week.
Check out images of his costume below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets
Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets
Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released
Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT
The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"
Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense
Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."
Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens
Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings
Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets
Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt
Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year
Read More
Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division
Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'
Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records
Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore
Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game
Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack
Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend
Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"
Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals