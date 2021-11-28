Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Bengals Right Tackle Riley Reiff Leaves Game Against Steelers With Injury

    Cincinnati has a big lead over Pittsburgh.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a big lead over the Steelers, but they could be without their starting right tackle for the rest of the game. 

    Riley Reiff suffered a left ankle injury late in the first half and is questionable to return. 

    Reiff hasn't gone back into the game, but he's on the sidelines. Isaiah Prince is in at right tackle. 

    For more on Sunday's game, including highlights, go here.

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
