    January 3, 2022
    Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs on Sunday to clinch their first AFC North title since 2015. Their locker room celebration was one to remember, but Zac Taylor's postgame speech is a must watch. Check out the video below. 

    Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) high fives fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
