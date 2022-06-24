Cincinnati took Williams with the 11th overall pick in 2019, but they pass on him in this re-draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Jonah Williams with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's had an up and down start to his career, mostly due to injuries.

Williams stayed healthy in 2020 and was able to put together his best season. The Bengals exercised the fifth-year option on him. Despite Williams coming off of a solid season, Cincinnati passes on him in Pro Football Focus' re-draft of the 2019 NFL Draft.

"At the time, Williams was absolutely the right pick. He’s still a solid starter for the Bengals, but I’d swap this one for Eglton Jenkins, who has shown he’s a little better and a lot more versatile," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "Jenkins has played snaps at right tackle, left tackle, center and left guard for the Packers, and he's maintained good PFF grades throughout. This past season, with most of his snaps coming at left tackle, Jenkins recorded a career-best 82.1 overall grade."

Jenkins has appeared in 40 games for the Packers, but suffered a torn ACL in the middle of last season.

Meanwhile, Williams has played in 26 regular season contests after missing his entire rookie year with a shoulder injury. He was the right pick in 2019 and could ultimately prove to be the correct selection in the future. It's going to come down to him taking a step forward this season.

Check out the entire re-draft here.

