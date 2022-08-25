Skip to main content

Watch: Video of Rams Star Aaron Donald Swinging Helmet at Bengals Players

Thursday's joint practice ended earlier than expected.

CINCINNATI — Thursday's practice between the Bengals and Rams ended early when a brawl broke out between the two teams. 

Things were heated between Bengals right tackle La'el Collins and Rams defensive Leonard Floyd throughout practice, but it didn't get out of control until the end when punches were thrown between both guys. 

Rams star Aaron Donald ended swung two Bengals helmets at multiple players in the middle of the scrum. Watch the video below.

