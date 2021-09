Watch: A.J. Green Makes First Touchdown Catch for Cardinals

This was a nice stiff arm by the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green caught 65 touchdowns in 10 seasons with Cincinnati.

The 33-year-old signed with the Cardinals this offseason. He found the end zone on Sunday for the first time with his new team. Watch the play below.

