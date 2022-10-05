Skip to main content

Bengals Clear Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem For Practice, Activate 21-Day Window

Cincinnati's depth could get a boost in the coming days.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. 

Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. 

The Bengals currently have 51 players on their roster, so Taylor-Britt (core muscle) and Kareem (hamstring) could suit up as soon as this week. The team could also wait to activate either player from injured reserve, but they have to make a decision on both players within the next 21 days. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch

Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday Night Game With Bengals

Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) walks off the field after their victory over the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Evan 'Money Mac' McPherson Wins Weekly Award After Stellar Performance Against Dolphins

By James Rapien
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
News

National Analyst Says Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Are Contenders Despite Uneven Start

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) turns downfield after completing a catch as Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) defends in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings, Despite Win Over Miami Dolphins

By James Rapien
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and center Billy Price (69) check the defense before the snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Billy Price Has a New Team

By James Rapien
Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 3.33.19 PM
News

Watch: Ted Karras Mic'd Up For Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Miami Dolphins

By James Rapien
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Launches The 'Joe Burrow Foundation' to Help Food Insecurity and Childhood Mental Health Issues

By Nicole Zembrodt
Joe Burrow, Ravens
News

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Sunday Night Football Matchup With Baltimore Ravens

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass against Miami Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen (27) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Film Breakdown: Gravity And The Effect Of Having An Elite Wide Receiver Like Ja'Marr Chase

By Mike Santagata