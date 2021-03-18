Joe Burrow Gave Recruiting Pitch, Bengals Made Kenny Golladay 'Really Strong' Offer

The Bengals "would love to have" Golladay on the team

CINCINNATI — The Bengals appear to be doing everything they can to land top free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

From Chad Johnson making his case on Twitter to the team offering big money, it sounds like Cincinnati would love to land the Pro Bowler.

"He also has a really strong offer from the Cincinnati Bengals, who are pushing are too," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on Thursday morning. "Brian Callahan, the offensive coordinator was with him in Detroit. Joe Burrow has made a pitch for him. I know the Bengals would love to have him."

The New York Giants are bringing Golladay in for a visit. They're reportedly hoping to sign the 27-year-old to a multi-year deal.

Taking a one-year deal with a team like the Bengals could make sense for a star like Golladay, who was hoping to land a big-time contract in free agency. It would allow him to show that he's fully healthy following an injury riddled 2020 season. He'd be able to post big numbers with Burrow and test the market again when the salary cap is much higher in 2022.

If he ends up in New York, then he could be locked in to a less lucrative multi-year contract.

Burrow gave Golladay his pitch. The Bengals are pushing to make this happen. If they can, it would be a complete game changer for Cincinnati's offense.

