Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday Night's Matchup With Ravens

Cincinnati is looking for their third-straight win.

BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals elevated defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad for Sunday night's matchup against the Ravens. 

The 24-year-old will help fill the void in the defensive line room with DJ Reader on injured reserve with a knee injury. 

Cincinnati also activated cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to the 53-man roster. The rookie missed the first four games with a core muscle injury. He could make his NFL debut on Sunday night.

The Bengals currently have 52 players on their roster. 

