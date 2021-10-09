    • October 9, 2021
    Bengals-Packers Receiving National Attention Ahead of Sunday's Matchup at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow vs Aaron Rodgers is receiving national attention.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2018. 

    Cincinnati is confident going into the game and they know how much it would mean to the city and to the fan base if they're able to knock off Green Bay on Sunday. 

    "This is a team that went to back-to-back NFC Championship games, and for us that's awesome. We want to go play against a great opponent and prove ourselves," head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "We love having Aaron Rodgers over there. He's tremendous. He's scored a lot of points, he's won a lot of awards, he's won championships, put his team in contention. We just get a chance to go out there and take our shot and we're excited about it."

    Taylor and the Bengals aren't the only ones excited for the game. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes Sunday's contest is one of the five best matchups of the week.

    "Turns out we may have all overreacted to Green Bay’s Week 1 loss to the Saints in Jacksonville. And that, once again, Week 1 really doesn’t mean much," Breer wrote. "But in Cincinnati’s case, it actually did foreshadow the way Joe Burrow was going to deliver late in games, the command he has over Zac Taylor’s offense and where he is coming off ACL surgery. Burrow vs. Aaron Rodgers should be a blast."

    If the Bengals beat the Packers, they'll get the attention of national media members and NFL fans across the country that question them after their 3-1 start. 

    Check out Breer's entire column here. For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below. 

