Bengals-Packers Receiving National Attention Ahead of Sunday's Matchup at Paul Brown Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2018.
Cincinnati is confident going into the game and they know how much it would mean to the city and to the fan base if they're able to knock off Green Bay on Sunday.
"This is a team that went to back-to-back NFC Championship games, and for us that's awesome. We want to go play against a great opponent and prove ourselves," head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "We love having Aaron Rodgers over there. He's tremendous. He's scored a lot of points, he's won a lot of awards, he's won championships, put his team in contention. We just get a chance to go out there and take our shot and we're excited about it."
Taylor and the Bengals aren't the only ones excited for the game. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes Sunday's contest is one of the five best matchups of the week.
"Turns out we may have all overreacted to Green Bay’s Week 1 loss to the Saints in Jacksonville. And that, once again, Week 1 really doesn’t mean much," Breer wrote. "But in Cincinnati’s case, it actually did foreshadow the way Joe Burrow was going to deliver late in games, the command he has over Zac Taylor’s offense and where he is coming off ACL surgery. Burrow vs. Aaron Rodgers should be a blast."
Related: Joe Mixon Expected to Play Against Green Bay
If the Bengals beat the Packers, they'll get the attention of national media members and NFL fans across the country that question them after their 3-1 start.
Check out Breer's entire column here. For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries
Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium
Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two
Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great
Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars
Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars
Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve
Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars
DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision
Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman
Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North
Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week
Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals
Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?
Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars
Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals