Bengals Ranked High in First Post Free Agency Power Rankings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added plenty of key pieces to their team in free agency this offseason.

They signed La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras to bolster their offensive line. They also brought in Hayden Hurst to replace C.J. Uzomah and re-signed key players like B.J. Hill and Eli Apple.

The additions allowed them to keep pace with the rest of the AFC.

The Bengals are ranked second in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. Only the Rams are ahead of them.

"I don’t think we can punish the Bengals by dropping them below No. 2 when all they did this offseason is rebuild the entirety of their offensive line," Conor Orr wrote. "At the combine, Cincinnati’s mild-mannered personnel czar, Duke Tobin, was berated with questions about a unit that gave up the most sacks in the NFL. Tobin defended those players adamantly, while simultaneously laying the groundwork for some upgrades. The Bengals remain deep at the skill positions and have a formidable pass rush. Re-signing B.J. Hill will help them maintain an interior push, and the replacement of C.J. Uzomah with Hayden Hurst could end up being a cheaper, skill-neutral swap (even though Uzomah was, behind the scenes, a major contributor toward the Super Bowl run)."

It's good to see the Bengals stat in the second spot, despite the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady opting to return to the Buccaneers and the Broncos landing Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Ravens are 10th in the rankings, the Browns are 17th and the Steelers are 23rd.

