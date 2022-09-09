Skip to main content

Bengals Release Final Injury Report Ahead of Sunday's Season Opener Against Steelers

Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor is expected to play on Sunday against Pittsburgh. He tweaked his hamstring on Thursday, but participated in Friday's session, which is a great sign. 

The veteran will serve as Cincinnati's primary punt returner. He's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. 

Tight end Mitch Wilcox (ankle) practiced all week and should be able to suit up on Sunday. He's officially questionable.

Devin Asiasi is the only player that has been ruled out. He joined the team last week and isn't practicing due to a quad injury. 

Check out the entire injury report below. 

image001 (8)

-----

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) works out on the side field during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 4 0616
