The Bengals Rookies and Quarterbacks Report to Training Camp on Saturday

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp starts on July 28, but Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and plenty of other players will be at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday when rookies and quarterbacks report for camp.

This includes all 10 of the Bengals draft picks, the four quarterbacks on the roster and every player that signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

Burrow and Chase already have plenty of experience working with each other, but it gives them a chance to get more work in.

It'll also help guys like Jackson Carman and Chris Evans—both could have roles on offense this season.

The Bengals are banking on plenty of guys to make an impact as rookies. From Chase and Carman to Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample and Tyler Shelvin—every rep is important in their development.

For more on training camp and details about how you can go to practice, check out our important dates article here.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!

You May Also Like:

The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Smooth in Offseason Workouts

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center

Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class

Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?

Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting Teams

Ja'Marr Chase Plans to Do One of Ochocinco's Unused TD Celebrations

NFL Analyst Bullish on Tyler Boyd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Ja'Marr Chase Works Out With Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Good News for Bengals: Top Guard Expected to Hit the Market in '22

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered a Top NFL Tackle

Bengals Fans "Will Get Something They've Never Seen" This September

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample Workout at Tight End University

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Look: Bengals New Right Tackle Riley Reiff Wears the New Uniform

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook