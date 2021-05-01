A List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in the 2021 NFL Draft

The Bengals bolstered the trenches in the draft!

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added 10 players to their roster in the 2021 NFL Draft and there was one clear theme: the trenches.

Cincinnati used seven selections on offensive (3) and defensive (4) linemen.

Here are all 10 of their draft picks [in order] with their overall selection.

5. Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, LSU

46. Jackson Carman, Offensive Lineman, Clemson

69. Joseph Ossai, Defensive End, Texas

111. Cam Sample, Defensive End, Tulane

122. Tyler Shelvin, Nose Tackle, LSU

139. D'Ante Smith, Offensive Tackle, ECU

149. Evan McPherson, Kicker, Florida

190. Trey Hill, Center/Guard, Georgia

202. Chris Evans, Running Back, Michigan

235. Wyatt Hubert, Defensive End, Kansas State

-----

