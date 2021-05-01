Cincinnati Bengals home
NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

A List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in the 2021 NFL Draft

The Bengals bolstered the trenches in the draft!
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added 10 players to their roster in the 2021 NFL Draft and there was one clear theme: the trenches. 

Cincinnati used seven selections on offensive (3) and defensive (4) linemen. 

Here are all 10 of their draft picks [in order] with their overall selection.

5. Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, LSU

46. Jackson Carman, Offensive Lineman, Clemson

69. Joseph Ossai, Defensive End, Texas

111. Cam Sample, Defensive End, Tulane

122. Tyler Shelvin, Nose Tackle, LSU

139. D'Ante Smith, Offensive Tackle, ECU

149. Evan McPherson, Kicker, Florida

190. Trey Hill, Center/Guard, Georgia

202. Chris Evans, Running Back, Michigan

235. Wyatt Hubert, Defensive End, Kansas State

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Add Giovani Bernard Replacement at Running Back

Bengals Take Center Trey Hill in Sixth Round

Watch: New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Made One of the Best Kicks Ever

Bengals Bolster Offensive Line With D'Ante Smith

LSU Reunion: Bengals Take BIG Tyler Shelvin in Round Four

Bengals Bolster Pass Rush With Cam Sample in Fourth Round

Former Bengals Coach Has HIGH Praise for Jackson Carman

Here are the Top Players the Bengals May Target on Day Three of the NFL Draft

Bengals Receive Mixed Grades on Day Two of NFL Draft

Willie Anderson Gives Stamp of Approval on Bengals 2nd Rounder Jackson Carman

Analyst Praises Bengals' Second-Round Pick Jackson Carman

Bengals Get Defensive, Take Edge Rusher Joseph Ossai From Texas

Watch: Joseph Ossai is a human highlight reel

Bengals Second Round Selection Jackson Carman Earns Big-Time Praise

Bengals Take Offensive Lineman Jackson Carman is Second Round

Ja'Marr Chase Gives Shoutout to Bengals Super Fan

Passing on Penei: Here's Why Ja'Marr Chase Was the Right Pick

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Emotional Letter From Parents

Here's What National Analysts Are Saying About the Ja'Marr Chase Pick

Ja'Marr Chase Makes BOLD Statement on Draft Night

Watch Zac Taylor's Call With Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Players React to Team Taking Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Get To Know New Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase Has BIG Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Watch: Film Breakdown of new Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow Throwing and Planting on Left Leg

The Bengals Should "Build Around Burrow" During 2021 NFL Draft

Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

USATSI_15987253_168390307_lowres
News

A List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in the 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_14921194_168390307_lowres
News

Bengals Address Pass Rush In 7th Round, Take Kansas State's Wyatt Hubert in 2021 NFL Draft

Chris Evans, Joe Mixon
News

New Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Worked on 'The Mixon' in College at Michigan

USATSI_11271656_168390307_lowres
News

Highlight Reel: New Bengals Running Back Chris Evans is Electric

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Chris Evans (9) rushes against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Take Michigan Running Back Chris Evans in Sixth Round

USATSI_13667576_168390307_lowres
News

The Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow Continues With Georgia Center Trey Hill

Jan 27, 2021; American offensive lineman D'Ante Smith of East Carolina (67) gestures in drills during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Watch: New Bengals OT D'Ante Smith Has Plenty of Highlights From His College Days

Sep 15, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators place kicker Evan McPherson (19) kicks a field goal against the Colorado State Rams there ball during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Made One of the Most Amazing Kicks Ever