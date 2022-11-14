CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader was cleared to practice on Monday. The veteran has been out since Week 3 after suffering a MCL (knee) injury against the Jets.

"I hope so, I think he's on track," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said last week. "I saw him running around out there this morning and looking good so hopefully it’ll stay trending that way and just give us a great lift when he gets back.”



Cincinnati has 21-days to move Reader to the 53-man roster. They have an open spot and can activate Reader at anytime.

The team also cleared safety Brandon Wilson and he will practice on Monday for the first time this season.

The Bengals play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Following Monday Night Loss to Browns

Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Tearing ACL

Steelers Trade for Former Bengals First Round Pick

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok