Look: Bengals Wear White Helmets at Friday's Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are practicing on Friday for the final time ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Cincinnati is wearing their new white helmets in practice for the first time. They won't wear them on Sunday against New York, but they're wearing them on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 against the Dolphins.

Check out photos of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Jessie Bates below.

