    • October 30, 2021
    Panthers Reportedly Willing to Include Christian McCaffrey in Deshaun Watson Trade

    Carolina is one of many teams that have expressed interest in Watson.
    Author:

    Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could be dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline and the Panthers are one of multiple teams interested in the three-time Pro Bowler. 

    Carolina is expected to make at least one more push for Watson and they're willing to include star running back Christian McCaffrey in a potential deal according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

    "League sources said the Panthers are willing to part with three high picks and All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a package for Watson," La Canfora wrote. "The Texans are very high on several of the Panthers' young defensive standouts (still on their rookie contracts and younger and cheaper than McCaffrey), and the sides have yet to reach a compromise." 

    McCaffrey is a great player, but his stock has plummeted due to injury. He's only appeared in six games combined over the past two seasons. 

    With that said, three high picks and a star like McCaffrey could be more than any other team is willing to offer the Texans at this point. 

    Despite there being plenty of interest in him, Watson's off the field issues could keep him from being traded. He is currently facing civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct against 22 women. The NFL still hasn't put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, but he isn't practicing or playing for the Texans. 

    Houston is reportedly "hopeful" about a potential Watson deal ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. 

    Read La Canfora's full report here

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
