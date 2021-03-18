Bengals Bringing Back Mike Thomas on One-Year Deal
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are keeping one of their own. Wide receiver Mike Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the team a source confirmed to AllBengals on Thursday morning.
Thomas, 26, appeared in 14 games for the Bengals last season, finishing with 13 receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown. He's a solid backup wide receiver and a capable special teams player.
The Bengals also agreed to terms with running back Samaje Perine on Wednesday. They're slowly bringing back some of their core depth pieces that they relied on at times in 2020.
Look for them to continue to re-sign their own guys, while also chasing big fish like Kenny Golladay and Riley Reiff.
