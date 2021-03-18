Bengals Bringing Back Mike Thomas on One-Year Deal

Thomas returns to Cincinnati after playing for the Bengals in 2020

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are keeping one of their own. Wide receiver Mike Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the team a source confirmed to AllBengals on Thursday morning.

Thomas, 26, appeared in 14 games for the Bengals last season, finishing with 13 receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown. He's a solid backup wide receiver and a capable special teams player.

The Bengals also agreed to terms with running back Samaje Perine on Wednesday. They're slowly bringing back some of their core depth pieces that they relied on at times in 2020.

Look for them to continue to re-sign their own guys, while also chasing big fish like Kenny Golladay and Riley Reiff.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: What DT Larry Ogunjobi Brings to the Bengals

Chad Johnson is Recruiting Kenny Golladay to Cincinnati

Bengals Bringing in Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit

Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook