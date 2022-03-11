He appeared in nine games last season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed linebacker Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension on Friday.

The 24-year-old had 30 tackles and made two starts in nine games last season before suffering a torn left ACL.

He's one of the many young linebackers the Bengals are hoping can make an impact in 2022.

Bachie would've become an unsigned exclusive rights player on March 16.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Analyzing the Free Agent Offensive Linemen That Fit Bengals' Offense Best

Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency

NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast