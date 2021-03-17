NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
A.J. Green Closing in on Deal With New Team

Green spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A.J. Green has a new team. The long-time Bengals wide receiver is Arizona bound. 

Green, 32, plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Cardinals according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The contract includes $6 million guaranteed. 

The seven-time Pro Bowler finished with a career-low 523 yards on 47 receptions in 2020. He had just two touchdowns. He'll look to bounce back with Kyler Murray in Arizona. 

The Cardinals signed J.J. Watt earlier this month. Now they're bringing in Green to go with DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. He is good friends with Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, who is also a free agent. Will Fitzgerald return for one more season? 

Either way, it's a sad day in Cincinnati. Green is one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. He spent 10 years with the Bengals, finishing with 649 receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns. He helped Cincinnati make the playoffs in each of his first five seasons in the NFL (2011-15). 

Injury issues might've derailed the rest of his prime years, but there's no reason why Green can't be a big-time contributor for the Cardinals in 2021. 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs down field with a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
