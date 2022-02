Could Super Bowl LVI Be Aaron Donald's Final Game in the NFL?

Donald may walk away after Sunday's game against the Bengals.

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals play the Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The matchup is full of stars, including All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The 30-year-old could retire according to Rodney Harrison.

"He doesn't want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things, but never won a Super Bowl," Harrison said on the NBS Sports pregame show. "He also told me this: if he wins the Super Bowl, there's a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire."

Donald had 84 tackles and 12.5 sacks in the regular season. He's considered one of the best players in the NFL. Watch Harrison's comments in the video below.

