Cris Collinsworth Offers Up Huge Praise for Sam Hubbard: 'He Is One Of The Best Football Players That I've Seen On Tape'

BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are preparing for a Sunday night matchup against the Ravens.

Cris Collinsworth has the call alongside Mike Tirico for NBC Sports. The Bengals legend offered up some huge praise for Sam Hubbard this week.

"We all talk about Trey Hendrickson and what he’s done as a pass rusher," Collinsworth said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "Sam Hubbard is not quite the pass rusher that he is, but he is one of the best football players that I’ve seen on tape.”

Hubbard has 14 tackles and one sack this season. He was dominant against the Dolphins.

The Bengals are going to need a similar performance against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday night.

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Collinsworth here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

