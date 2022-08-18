Report: Deshaun Watson Suspended for 11 Games, Fined $5 Million
Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. He will also be fined $5 million.
The NFL and the NFLPA came to an agreement according to reports.
Watson will also have to undergo mandatory counseling. The Browns traded for Watson in March. He joins Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson in the AFC North.
The Bengals will face Watson for the first time in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium. Watson will miss the first matchup between both teams on Oct. 31 in Cleveland.
