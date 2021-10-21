Ravens Star CB Marlon Humphrey Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Hot Start

    • October 21, 2021
    Ravens Star Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Weighs in on Bengals Standout Rookie Ja'Marr Chase

    Cincinnati plays Baltimore with first place in the AFC on line this Sunday.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is off to an historic start. The 21-year-old has the second-most receiving yards (553) through his first six games since the 1970 merger. 

    Chase could be shadowed by Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

    "Chase has added a lot of juice to their offense," Humphrey told Ravens.com. "It's actually been really surprising. He's really made the NFL look pretty easy."

    Chase is averaging 20.5 yards-per-catch. He has a reception of 34-yards or more in each of the Bengals' first six games. 

    It's unclear if the Ravens will make Humphrey follow Chase. If they do, it'll be the first time the rookie has dealt with that this season.

    "I'm not going to have any expectations there. We believe in our receivers, so we believe in their ability to compete against any corner in this league," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He (Humphrey) just does a really good job of playing physical. He's a really good tackler. He gets the ball out probably better than any player in the league right now at forcing fumbles and getting balls up in the air to give guys opportunities to pick them off. You can just tell he's one of the smartest players in the NFL."

    Opposing cornerbacks have been stuck chasing Chase all season. Will this be the week he gets stopped or will the rookie beat Humphrey and the Ravens defense? 

    That's a question we'll get the answer to on Sunday afternoon. For more on this matchup, go here.

