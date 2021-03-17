William Jackson III is Signing With the Washington Football Team

William Jackson III has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Washington Football Team according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old gets $26 million guaranteed.

Jackson was considered the top free agent cornerback left on the market. The Bengals picked him in the first-round (24th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati opted not to place the franchise tag on Jackson. They didn't show much interest in keeping Jackson, opting to add cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton instead.

Jackson receives the exact deal (three-years, $42 million) that the Bengals gave Trae Waynes last offseason, although Cincinnati only gave Waynes $15 million in guaranteed money, which is much less than the $26 million Washington shelled out. He'll join a group in Washington led by head coach Ron Rivera.

The Washington Football Team lost Ronald Darby to the Broncos in free agency. Jackson, who is considered one of the best man-to-man cornerbacks in the NFL, will take his place.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook