William Jackson III is Signing With the Washington Football Team

Jackson is headed to Washington
William Jackson III has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Washington Football Team according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The 28-year-old gets $26 million guaranteed. 

Jackson was considered the top free agent cornerback left on the market. The Bengals picked him in the first-round (24th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. 

Cincinnati opted not to place the franchise tag on Jackson. They didn't show much interest in keeping Jackson, opting to add cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton instead

Jackson receives the exact deal (three-years, $42 million) that the Bengals gave Trae Waynes last offseason, although Cincinnati only gave Waynes $15 million in guaranteed money, which is much less than the $26 million Washington shelled out. He'll join a group in Washington led by head coach Ron Rivera. 

The Washington Football Team lost Ronald Darby to the Broncos in free agency. Jackson, who is considered one of the best man-to-man cornerbacks in the NFL, will take his place.

